EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 4,383 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $51,631.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,774,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,283 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $13,356.03.
EverCommerce Price Performance
EVCM stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EVCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.