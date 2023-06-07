Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 58.com

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at 58.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.44.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $236.30 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $278.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $3,001,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $13,030,410 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 61,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

