Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $151.19 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

