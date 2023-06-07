386 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 386 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BX opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 100,319,564 shares valued at $1,216,553,751. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

