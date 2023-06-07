Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of FMC worth $28,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.