Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

