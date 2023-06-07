ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 34,328 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 894.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

