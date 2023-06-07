AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

