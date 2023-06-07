ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

WSM stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

