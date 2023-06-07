EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 4,273 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $50,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,301,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,948.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,266 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $13,179.06.

EverCommerce Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in EverCommerce by 196.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

