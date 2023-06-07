AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $149.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $151.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

