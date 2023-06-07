SingularityNET Market Capitalization Achieves $317.18 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $317.18 million and approximately $63.87 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,758.82 or 1.00075946 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002399 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299602 with 1,219,881,820.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27233866 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $55,967,425.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.