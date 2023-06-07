Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.22 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $230.90 million and $6.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,758.82 or 1.00075946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,789,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02335655 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $7,199,363.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.