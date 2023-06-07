AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

