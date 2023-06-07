AXS Investments LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 424 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

