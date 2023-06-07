AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

NYSE:LOW opened at $207.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average is $204.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.