AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

