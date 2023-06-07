AXS Investments LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.