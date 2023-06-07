AXS Investments LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,568,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,425,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

