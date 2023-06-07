AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $63.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.