AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $681.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

