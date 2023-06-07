AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 12.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,833,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WINA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $357.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.44.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $426,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $371,855.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,041.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $426,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock worth $9,125,160 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

