AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 294 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 294 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $209,955,000 after acquiring an additional 297,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $203.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $287.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.42 and a 200-day moving average of $218.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

