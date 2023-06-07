Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VBK opened at $223.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $213.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

