AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after buying an additional 562,974 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.



