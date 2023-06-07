874 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

