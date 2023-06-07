AXS Investments LLC Invests $71,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

