1,460 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.