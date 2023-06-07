1,460 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 4.9 %
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.