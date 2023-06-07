AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,815 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

In related news, COO Robert A. Plante purchased 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Plante purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,591.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $192,830 over the last three months. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

