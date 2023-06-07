AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNEX opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

