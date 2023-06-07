AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,955 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,955 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

