Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

