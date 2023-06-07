Shelton Capital Management Sells 19,092 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

