Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,347 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

