Shelton Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker stock opened at $276.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

