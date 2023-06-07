Shelton Capital Management Has $482,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,015 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

