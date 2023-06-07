Shelton Capital Management Sells 122 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

