Shelton Capital Management Sells 197 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $69,990,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,683 shares of company stock worth $8,506,866. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

