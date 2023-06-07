Shelton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Repligen were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $168.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

