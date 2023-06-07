Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.
Regal Rexnord Trading Up 4.1 %
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
