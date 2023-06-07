Shelton Capital Management Sells 700 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

