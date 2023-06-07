Shelton Capital Management Sells 5,273 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.0 %

DFS stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

