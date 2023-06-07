Shelton Capital Management Sells 569 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

