Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

LAMR opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

