Shelton Capital Management Sells 486 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cognex were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

CGNX stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

