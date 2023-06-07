Shelton Capital Management Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Watsco by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 115,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Watsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Watsco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

