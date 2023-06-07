Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.