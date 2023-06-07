Shelton Capital Management Sells 76 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.20.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $193.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.99%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

