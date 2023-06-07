Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 225.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,424. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.