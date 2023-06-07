Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $424,187,770,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

